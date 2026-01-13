Saint Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s (PA) square off in conference matchup

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-4, 3-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-6, 2-3 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-4, 3-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-6, 2-3 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabby Casey and Saint Joseph’s (PA) take on Laycee Drake and Saint Bonaventure in A-10 action.

The Bonnies have gone 4-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure is fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Hawks are 3-2 against conference opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Saint Bonaventure makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

Casey is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Hawks. Rhian Stokes is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

