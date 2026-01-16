Saine’s 23 help Weber State down Eastern Washington 91-80

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tijan Saine had 23 points in Weber State’s 91-80 victory against Eastern Washington on Thursday. Saine…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tijan Saine had 23 points in Weber State’s 91-80 victory against Eastern Washington on Thursday.

Saine also contributed five assists and three steals for the Wildcats (10-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Edwin Suarez scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line. Viljami Vartiainen went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Kiree Huie led the way for the Eagles (3-14, 1-3) with 21 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Isaiah Moses added 20 points for Eastern Washington. Tyler Powell also had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.