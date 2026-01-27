Safford has 18 in Kent State’s 72-57 win over Ohio

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime and Kent State beat Ohio 72-57…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime and Kent State beat Ohio 72-57 on Tuesday.

Safford also had 10 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (16-5, 7-2 Mid-American Conference). Delrecco Gillespie scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Cian Medley had 13 points and shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Aidan Hadaway led the Bobcats (11-11, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Ohio also got 10 points and four steals from JJ Kelly. Javan Simmons had nine points.

Kent State led Ohio 28-24 at the half, with Gillespie (seven points) its high scorer before the break. Kent State pulled away with a 10-1 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

