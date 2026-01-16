Sacred Heart visits Rider after Wood’s 21-point showing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-9, 5-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-13, 1-6 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-9, 5-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-13, 1-6 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Rider after Amelia Wood scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 70-58 win against the Siena Saints.

The Broncs have gone 1-5 at home. Rider is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Pioneers are 5-2 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart is fifth in the MAAC giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Rider averages 54.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 62.8 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 40.4% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Yomane is averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Broncs. Alena Cofield is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wood is averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 53.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.