Sacred Heart takes on Marist, seeks 5th straight home win

Marist Red Foxes (6-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-10, 5-3 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Pioneers face Marist.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 at home. Sacred Heart allows 62.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Marist has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

Sacred Heart scores 58.1 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 67.6 Marist allows. Marist averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Red Foxes square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amelia Wood is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lexie Tarul is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Danielle Williamsen is averaging 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

