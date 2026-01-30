Sacred Heart takes on Fairfield, looks for 5th straight victory

Fairfield Stags (17-4, 11-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-10, 9-3 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (17-4, 11-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-10, 9-3 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Pioneers take on Fairfield.

The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Sacred Heart has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Stags have gone 11-1 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

Sacred Heart scores 59.1 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 60.3 Fairfield allows. Fairfield has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amelia Wood is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

Kaety L’Amoreaux is scoring 19.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

