Sacred Heart secures 98-91 victory over Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill scored 26 points as Sacred Heart beat Quinnipiac 98-91 on Friday.

Hill had six rebounds and three blocks for the Pioneers (10-13, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 24 points and added eight rebounds. Dashon Gittens shot 6 for 7 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Amarri Monroe finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (14-9, 7-5). Jaden Zimmerman also scored 24 points, and Grant Randall had 18 points and 16 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

