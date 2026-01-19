Sacred Heart secures 105-85 win against Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Anquan Hill’s 26 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Rider 105-85 on Monday. Hill added six rebounds…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Anquan Hill’s 26 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Rider 105-85 on Monday.

Hill added six rebounds for the Pioneers (7-13, 3-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dashon Gittens added 25 points, shooting 9 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line, while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Yann Farell shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Broncs (2-16, 1-8) were led by Aasim Burton, who posted 21 points and eight assists. Rider also got 17 points from AB Coulibaly. Davis Bynum also had 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

