Sacred Heart hosts Quinnipiac following Farell’s 22-point showing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-12, 1-5 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-12, 1-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Quinnipiac after Yann Farell scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 76-72 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Pioneers are 3-3 on their home court. Sacred Heart has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Sacred Heart averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 77.9 points per game, 0.8 more than the 77.1 Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Bobcats meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyle Ralph-Beyer is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 12.4 points. Dashon Gittens is averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Amarri Monroe is averaging 15.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Bobcats. Asim Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.