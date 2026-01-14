Live Radio
Sacred Heart earns 86-80 win over Siena, snaps 6-game skid

The Associated Press

January 14, 2026, 9:49 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anquan Hill scored 22 points and Nyle Ralph-Beyer added 21 to help Sacred Heart beat Siena 86-80 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid.

Hill had five rebounds and Ralph-Beyer grabbed six. Mekhi Conner had 15 points and shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Gavin Doty led the way for the Saints (11-7, 4-3) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Francis Folefac added 18 points for Siena. Justice Shoats had 14 points and 11 assists.

