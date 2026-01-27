Sabol scores 22 as Buffalo beats Bowling Green 89-78

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 22 points as Buffalo beat Bowling Green 89-78 on Tuesday. Sabol added…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 22 points as Buffalo beat Bowling Green 89-78 on Tuesday.

Sabol added five assists for the Bulls (14-7, 4-5 Mid-American Conference). Angelo Brizzi shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Tim Oboh had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Bulls.

The Falcons (13-8, 4-5) were led in scoring by Javontae Campbell, who finished with 31 points and seven assists. Bowling Green also got 10 points and 10 rebounds from Troy Glover. Sam Towns also had nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Buffalo entered halftime up 39-32. Sabol paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Buffalo took the lead for good with 7:00 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Sabol to make it 66-64.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

