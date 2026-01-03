Sabol has 22 as Buffalo beats Ball State 85-72

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol’s 22 points helped Buffalo defeat Ball State 85-72 on Saturday. Sabol also added five…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol’s 22 points helped Buffalo defeat Ball State 85-72 on Saturday.

Sabol also added five assists for the Bulls (13-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Tim Oboh added 21 points while going 8 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Angelo Brizzi shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Cardinals (4-10, 0-2) were led by Devon Barnes, who recorded 20 points. Ball State also got 17 points and six rebounds from Davion Hill. Armoni Zeigler also had 15 points and three steals.

Buffalo led 41-25 at halftime, with Sabol racking up 10 points. Buffalo extended its lead to 47-27 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.