Sabally, Iona Gaels to visit Burton, Rider Broncs

Iona Gaels (12-6, 4-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-14, 0-6 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (12-6, 4-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-14, 0-6 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Rider and Iona will play on Wednesday.

The Broncs have gone 1-5 in home games. Rider is sixth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.1 rebounds. Caleb Smith leads the Broncs with 6.6 boards.

The Gaels are 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks third in the MAAC with 14.4 assists per game led by CJ Anthony averaging 5.7.

Rider’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iona allows. Iona averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Rider allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aasim Burton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 24.7% from beyond the arc. Zion Cruz is shooting 37.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Anthony is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Gaels. Toby Harris is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 0-10, averaging 61.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.