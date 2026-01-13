Sabally and the Iona Gaels take on conference foe Rider

Iona Gaels (12-6, 4-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-14, 0-6 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (12-6, 4-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-14, 0-6 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aasim Burton and Rider host Lamin Sabally and Iona in MAAC action Wednesday.

The Broncs are 1-5 in home games. Rider has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Rider is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Rider gives up.

The Broncs and Gaels face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 11.9 points for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 10.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games.

CJ Anthony is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Gaels. Toby Harris is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 0-10, averaging 61.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

