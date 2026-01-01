Sabally and the Iona Gaels host conference foe Siena

Siena Saints (9-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-5, 1-2 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (9-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-5, 1-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamin Sabally and Iona host Gavin Doty and Siena in MAAC action.

The Gaels have gone 4-1 in home games. Iona is 4-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Saints are 2-0 in MAAC play. Siena is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Iona scores 78.9 points, 14.4 more per game than the 64.5 Siena gives up. Siena averages 69.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 77.6 Iona gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Harris averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. CJ Anthony is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Doty is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

