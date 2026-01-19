Rutgers visits Iowa following Zrno’s 21-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Iowa after Harun Zrno scored 21 points in Rutgers’ 96-87 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 9-1 in home games. Iowa ranks fifth in college basketball giving up 62.4 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-5 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Iowa scores 78.4 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 74.4 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers’ 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Iowa has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.6 points for the Hawkeyes. Bennett Stirtz is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Scarlet Knights. Zrno is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

