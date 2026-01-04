Rutgers hosts Oregon in conference showdown

Oregon Ducks (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Oregon Ducks (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan Bittle and Oregon take on Dylan Grant and Rutgers in Big Ten play.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-3 on their home court. Rutgers gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Ducks are 1-2 in Big Ten play. Oregon ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Stewart averaging 2.7.

Rutgers is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Oregon allows to opponents. Oregon has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Grant is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bittle is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 13.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

