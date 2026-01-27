Rutgers hosts Oregon following Rambus’ 20-point outing

Oregon Ducks (15-7, 3-6 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-11, 1-8 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Oregon Ducks (15-7, 3-6 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-11, 1-8 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits Rutgers after Sarah Rambus scored 20 points in Oregon’s 89-59 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-6 at home. Rutgers is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ducks are 3-6 in Big Ten play. Oregon ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Rutgers is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Oregon allows to opponents. Oregon averages 12.4 more points per game (78.1) than Rutgers gives up (65.7).

The Scarlet Knights and Ducks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nene Ndiaye is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Imani Lester is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Katie Fiso is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Ducks. Mia Jacobs is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.