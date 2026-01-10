Rutgers hosts Martinelli and Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 5 p.m.…

Northwestern Wildcats (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Rutgers after Nick Martinelli scored 28 points in Northwestern’s 76-66 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-3 at home. Rutgers has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats are 0-4 against conference opponents. Northwestern has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Rutgers is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern scores 6.3 more points per game (79.4) than Rutgers allows to opponents (73.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harun Zrno averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Tariq Francis is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Martinelli is shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 23.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. Arrinten Page is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.