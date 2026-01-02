Runner leads Evansville against Valparaiso after 20-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (0-14, 0-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-11, 0-2 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces Valparaiso after Camryn Runner scored 20 points in Evansville’s 90-80 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-2 in home games. Evansville has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Beacons have gone 0-3 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 0-9 record against opponents over .500.

Evansville is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 53.7 points per game, 22.8 fewer points than the 76.5 Evansville gives up to opponents.

The Purple Aces and Beacons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Luebbers Palmer averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Runner is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Fiona Connolly is averaging 12.8 points for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 53.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

