Runner and the Evansville Purple Aces visit conference foe Southern Illinois

Evansville Purple Aces (3-11, 1-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-10, 0-4 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays Southern Illinois in MVC action Thursday.

The Salukis are 2-2 on their home court. Southern Illinois gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 1-2 in MVC play. Evansville is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois averages 60.6 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 74.4 Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Purple Aces square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Kraus is averaging 15.9 points for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Logan Luebbers Palmer is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 12.2 points. Camryn Runner is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

