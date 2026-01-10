Ruffin leads Jackson State against Alabama State

Jackson State Tigers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Jackson State Tigers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-11, 1-1 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Alabama State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 31 points in Jackson State’s 89-86 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets have gone 1-0 in home games. Alabama State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-0 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State allows 90.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.5 points per game.

Alabama State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Alabama State gives up.

The Hornets and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is scoring 18.2 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Dorian McMillian is averaging 10.8 points for the Tigers. Ruffin is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

