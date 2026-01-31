Rudovskii scores 23 as Bryant beats New Hampshire 92-84

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Timofei Rudovskii’s 23 points helped Bryant defeat New Hampshire 92-84 on Saturday. Rudovskii shot 5 of…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Timofei Rudovskii’s 23 points helped Bryant defeat New Hampshire 92-84 on Saturday.

Rudovskii shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Bulldogs (7-15, 3-5 America East Conference). Aaron Davis and Keegan Harvey each scored 17 points. Davis added six rebounds and four steals. Harvey shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw, while adding six rebounds. Ty Tabales added 16.

Jack Graham led the way for the Wildcats (8-13, 4-4) with 22 points and three steals. New Hampshire also got 13 points and eight rebounds from John Squire. Tyler Bike finished with 13 points and two steals. Belal El Shakery and KiJan Robinson each scored 10.

Bryant led 42-39 at the half and gave up the lead once in the second half. They retook it with 16:12 remaining and never relinquished it, using a 12-2 run to break a 51-51 deadlock.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

