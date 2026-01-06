Rubin and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host conference foe Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (9-5, 1-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-10, 1-1 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A-10…

Davidson Wildcats (9-5, 1-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-10, 1-1 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Loyola Chicago and Davidson meet on Wednesday.

The Ramblers have gone 3-5 in home games. Loyola Chicago gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against conference opponents. Davidson averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Ramblers. Kayde Dotson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ian Platteeuw is averaging 4.8 points for the Wildcats. Roberts Blums is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.