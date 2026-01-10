Rozier’s 24 lead Winthrop past South Carolina Upstate 71-50

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Rozier scored 24 points as Winthrop beat South Carolina Upstate 71-50 on Saturday. Rozier shot…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Rozier scored 24 points as Winthrop beat South Carolina Upstate 71-50 on Saturday.

Rozier shot 9 for 15, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (11-8, 3-1 Big South Conference). Kody Clouet scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wilson had 10 points and shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Breylin Garcia finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (8-10, 0-3). Carmelo Adkins added 14 points for South Carolina Upstate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.