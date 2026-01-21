Rozier scores 20, Clouet hits 3 with 2.0 seconds left as Winthrop downs Radford 76-75

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Rozier scored 20 points, Kody Clouet hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.0 seconds left…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Rozier scored 20 points, Kody Clouet hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.0 seconds left to help Winthrop defeat Radford 76-75 on Wednesday night to extend its win streak to six games.

Rozier shot 7 for 8, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc. Clouet scored 19 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Logan Duncomb shot 5 of 11 from the field and 7 for 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-8, 6-1 Big South Conference).

Del Jones finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (11-10, 4-2). Dennis Parker Jr. added 13 points and two steals for Radford. Jaylon Johnson had six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

