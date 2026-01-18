Roy scores 23, Miller hits 3 FTs with 2.8 seconds left; Oklahoma St. beats K-State 84-83

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Roy scored 23 points, Vyctorius Miller was fouled on a corner 3-point shot with 2.8…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Roy scored 23 points, Vyctorius Miller was fouled on a corner 3-point shot with 2.8 seconds left and hit all three free throws and Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 84-83 on Saturday night.

Parsa Fallah had 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Oklahoma State and Kanye Clary had 12 points and six assists. Andrija Vukovic added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Miller finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Cowboys (14-4, 2-3 Big 12) are 24-0 under coach second-year coach Steve Lutz when they score at least 81 points. The 53-year-old Lutz earned his 100th career win in four-plus seasons.

Kansas State (9-9) is 0-5 in conference play for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

PJ Haggerty scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half for the Wildcats and Abdi Bashir Jr. added 15, which included 5 3s. Khamari McGriff scored 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting before he fouled out with 6:02 remaining. Nate Johnson also scored 14.

Haggerty made a running floater that gave Kansas State a two-point lead with 49 seconds to play. Kanye Clary missed back-to-back 3-point shots but Miller secured OSU’s second consecutive offensive rebound on a tie-up with 4.0 seconds remaining. Miller then caught the inbounds pass in the corner and was fouled.

Clary and Miller each hit a 3 as Oklahoma State scored eight of the first 11 second-half points to push its lead into double figures with 17:22 left in the game.

Up next

Kansas State: Hosts Utah on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State: Plays Tuesday at TCU.

