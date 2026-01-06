Roy leads Oklahoma State against No. 25 UCF after 22-point game

UCF Knights (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -4.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts No. 25 UCF after Anthony Roy scored 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 102-80 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowboys have gone 10-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is third in the Big 12 with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 4.1.

The Knights are 1-0 in conference matchups. UCF is seventh in the Big 12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 4.9.

Oklahoma State scores 90.4 points, 15.5 more per game than the 74.9 UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roy is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17.7 points. Jaylen Curry is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Themus Fulks is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 assists for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 90.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 86.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.