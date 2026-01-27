Rowe leads Buffalo against Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-9, 3-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-17, 0-8 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-9, 3-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-17, 0-8 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Eastern Michigan after Aniya Rowe scored 34 points in Buffalo’s 84-74 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bulls have gone 2-5 at home. Buffalo gives up 71.5 points and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-5 against conference opponents. Eastern Michigan is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Buffalo’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Buffalo allows.

The Bulls and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowe is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulls. Meg Lucas is averaging 7.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

Ainhoa Cea is averaging 6.9 points, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Eagles. Sisi Eleko is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 0-10, averaging 59.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

