Rowe and the UTSA Roadrunners visit conference foe Memphis

UTSA Roadrunners (9-8, 4-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-12, 1-5 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daejah Richmond and Memphis host Cheyenne Rowe and UTSA in AAC play.

The Tigers have gone 4-4 in home games. Memphis is the leader in the AAC with 14.7 fast break points.

The Roadrunners are 4-2 against AAC opponents. UTSA is seventh in the AAC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Rowe averaging 8.8.

Memphis’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UTSA allows. UTSA has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 39.8% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamya Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Richmond is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rowe is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Damara Allen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

