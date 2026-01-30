Rowe and the Buffalo Bulls take on conference foe Akron

Buffalo Bulls (2-18, 0-9 MAC) at Akron Zips (3-17, 0-8 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Aniya…

Buffalo Bulls (2-18, 0-9 MAC) at Akron Zips (3-17, 0-8 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aniya Rowe and Buffalo visit Ni’Rah Clark and Akron on Saturday.

The Zips have gone 2-6 at home. Akron is 2-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 0-9 in conference games. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Meg Lucas averaging 3.4.

Akron averages 68.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 71.5 Buffalo allows. Buffalo’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Akron has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

The Zips and Bulls square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Zips. Shaena Brew is averaging 9.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

Rowe is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Lucas is averaging 7.3 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bulls: 0-10, averaging 58.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

