Ross, Marquette Golden Eagles host the Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (12-8, 6-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-8 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (12-8, 6-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-8 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton faces Marquette in Big East action Tuesday.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-5 at home. Marquette has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bluejays have gone 6-3 against Big East opponents. Creighton is second in the Big East with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasen Green averaging 3.5.

Marquette is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Marquette gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Bluejays match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Ross is averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Dix is averaging 12.8 points for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.