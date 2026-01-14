Roseborough’s 19 help San Jose State beat Air Force 70-62, snap 6-game skid

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ben Roseborough’s 19 points helped San Jose State defeat Air Force 70-62 on Tuesday night…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ben Roseborough’s 19 points helped San Jose State defeat Air Force 70-62 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Air Force has lost 10 in a row, tied with North Florida for the third-longest active skid in Division I behind Rider (12) and Mississippi Valley State (16).

Roseborough shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (6-11, 1-5 Mountain West Conference). Pasha Goodarzi scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Adrian Myers had 15 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line. The victory snapped a six-game skid for the Spartans.

The Falcons (3-14, 0-6) were led in scoring by Lucas Hobin, who finished with 16 points. Ethan Greenberg added 13 points and two steals for Air Force. Kam Sanders also had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. The loss is the 10th in a row for the Falcons.

San Jose State took the lead about 5 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Goodarzi led the Spartans with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 27-21 at the break. San Jose State outscored Air Force by two points in the final half, while Roseborough led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

