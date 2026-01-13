Roseborough and San Jose State host Air Force

Air Force Falcons (3-13, 0-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (5-11, 0-5 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Air Force Falcons (3-13, 0-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (5-11, 0-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays Air Force after Ben Roseborough scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 76-58 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Spartans are 4-4 in home games. San Jose State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Falcons are 0-5 in MWC play. Air Force has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Jose State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Washington is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 assists. Colby Garland is averaging 16.5 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Kam Sanders is shooting 35.1% and averaging 12.1 points for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.