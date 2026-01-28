Rose leads Arkansas State against Georgia State after 28-point outing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-4, 9-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-12, 4-5 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-4, 9-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-12, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Georgia State after Crislyn Rose scored 28 points in Arkansas State’s 74-67 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 in home games. Georgia State is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Wolves are 9-1 in conference play. Arkansas State is second in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Rose averaging 4.2.

Georgia State scores 69.9 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 67.0 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 5.2 more points per game (78.9) than Georgia State allows to opponents (73.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu is averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is shooting 38.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 16.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.