Roman and Merrimack host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (5-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (6-7, 3-1 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Marist after Madison Roman scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 67-59 win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Warriors have gone 4-2 in home games. Merrimack has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-2 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks sixth in the MAAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Justine Henry averaging 6.3.

Merrimack’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Merrimack gives up.

The Warriors and Red Foxes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Fiore is shooting 46.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Henry is averaging 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.