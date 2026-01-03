Rolison’s winner leads Nevada past Fresno State 66-65

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Rolison led Nevada with 16 points, including the game-winning layup with 10 seconds remaining, and…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Rolison led Nevada with 16 points, including the game-winning layup with 10 seconds remaining, and the Wolf Pack beat Fresno State 66-65 on Saturday.

Nevada (11-3, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) has won seven in a row.

Rolison shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack. Elijah Price scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line and added nine rebounds, four steals, and four blocks. Vaughn Weems went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jake Heidbreder finished with 25 points and two steals for the Bulldogs (6-8, 0-3). DeShawn Gory added 14 points for Fresno State. Zaon Collins also had nine points and seven assists. The loss is the sixth straight for the Bulldogs.

Price scored six points in the first half and Nevada went into halftime trailing 26-21. Rolison led Nevada with 14 points in the second half, including the winning shot.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

