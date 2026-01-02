Rolison leads Nevada against Fresno State after 21-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits Fresno State after Tyler Rolison scored 21 points in Nevada’s 75-62 victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in home games. Fresno State ranks eighth in the MWC with 13.8 assists per game led by Zaon Collins averaging 5.1.

The Wolf Pack are 2-0 in MWC play. Nevada ranks seventh in the MWC with 14.2 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.5.

Fresno State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 5.0 more points per game (77.5) than Fresno State allows to opponents (72.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bulldogs. Cameron Faas is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Comer is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Wolf Pack. Elijah Price is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

