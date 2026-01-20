Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels square off against the Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons (8-10, 2-6 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (12-6, 7-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (8-10, 2-6 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (12-6, 7-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meadow Roland and UNLV host Jayda McNabb and Air Force in MWC play Wednesday.

The Lady Rebels are 7-2 on their home court. UNLV averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Falcons are 2-6 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNLV scores 68.5 points, 8.3 more per game than the 60.2 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UNLV allows.

The Lady Rebels and Falcons meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Elohim is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Rebels, while averaging 7.7 points. Shelbee Brown is shooting 53.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Keelie O’Hollaren is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 9.4 points. Milahnie Perry is shooting 40.8% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.