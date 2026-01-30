Roland and the UNLV Lady Rebels host conference foe Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (17-5, 8-3 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (14-7, 9-2 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (17-5, 8-3 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (14-7, 9-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meadow Roland and UNLV host Lexus Bargesser and Colorado State in MWC play.

The Lady Rebels are 8-2 on their home court. UNLV ranks second in the MWC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 6.9.

The Rams are 8-3 in MWC play. Colorado State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV scores 68.1 points, 12.9 more per game than the 55.2 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Lady Rebels and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roland is scoring 13.2 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lady Rebels. Brown is averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the last 10 games.

Bargesser is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rams. Brooke Carlson is averaging 11.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

