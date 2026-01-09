Rochelin leads Pacific against San Diego after 20-point outing

San Diego Toreros (7-10, 2-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (11-7, 2-3 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (7-10, 2-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (11-7, 2-3 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces San Diego after Justin Rochelin scored 20 points in Pacific’s 90-89 overtime loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. Pacific ranks fourth in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Jack averaging 2.8.

The Toreros are 2-3 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pacific is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.3% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego scores 5.4 more points per game (74.0) than Pacific allows to opponents (68.6).

The Tigers and Toreros square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Clayton is averaging 8.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Tigers. Elias Ralph is averaging 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

Ty-Laur Johnson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Toreros. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

