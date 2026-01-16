Rocak scores 16 as UC Davis wins 74-69 over CSU Fullerton

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Niko Rocak had 16 points in UC Davis’ 74-69 victory against CSU Fullerton on Thursday. Rocak…

Rocak had five rebounds and two steals for the Aggies (10-7, 3-3 Big West Conference). Connor Sevilla scored 14 points while going 11 for 13 from the line. Marcus Wilson had 12 points and nine rebounds. Nils Cooper added 11 points and two steals.

Joshua Ward led the way for the Titans (8-11, 3-4) with 19 points, two steals and two blocks. Bryce Cofield added 13 points and eight rebounds for CSU Fullerton. Jaden Henderson finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Aggies led 32-24 at halftime, breaking free from an 11-11 deadlock with a 14-2 run. They led by at least six points until a 3-pointer from Ward made it a 70-67 with 22 seconds remaining. The Aggies made free throws to secure the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

