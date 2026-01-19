Robinson scores 22 in NJIT’s 79-55 win against Bryant

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson had 22 points in NJIT’s 79-55 victory over Bryant on Monday. Robinson added seven…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson had 22 points in NJIT’s 79-55 victory over Bryant on Monday.

Robinson added seven rebounds and three steals for the Highlanders (9-11, 4-1 America East Conference). David Bolden scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Aaron Davis and Timofei Rudovskii each finished with 11 points for the Bulldogs (6-13, 2-3). Keegan Harvey had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

