Robinson leads Central Arkansas against Stetson after 27-point game

Stetson Hatters (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-8, 1-0 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces Stetson after Ty Robinson scored 27 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-83 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Bears have gone 6-1 in home games. Central Arkansas leads the ASUN with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashad Bolden averaging 4.0.

The Hatters are 1-0 in conference play. Stetson is eighth in the ASUN with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamie Phillips Jr. averaging 4.6.

Central Arkansas averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 9.0 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 68.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 74.8 Central Arkansas allows.

The Bears and Hatters meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears. Robinson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Calvin Sirmans is averaging 3.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Hatters. Phillips is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

