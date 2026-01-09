Robinson leads Central Arkansas against Eastern Kentucky after 24-point outing

Central Arkansas Bears (7-9, 2-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-11, 1-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (7-9, 2-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-11, 1-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on Eastern Kentucky after Ty Robinson scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-78 overtime loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 2-4 in home games. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.1 assists per game led by Turner Buttry averaging 3.2.

The Bears are 2-1 in conference play. Central Arkansas has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas’ 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (48.1%).

The Colonels and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buttry is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Colonels. Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

Camren Hunter is averaging 17.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Robinson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

