Robinson and Central Arkansas host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-7) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-8)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts FGCU after Ty Robinson scored 28 points in Central Arkansas’ 99-82 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Bears have gone 5-1 in home games. Central Arkansas is eighth in the ASUN scoring 76.3 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. FGCU is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Central Arkansas is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Moore is averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 18.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games.

Rory Stewart averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.