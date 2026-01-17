Roberts scores 20, Anderson makes winning free throws as Texas Southern defeats Alcorn State 72-71

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Bryce Roberts had 20 points and Alex Anderson made the game-winning free throws in Texas Southern’s…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Bryce Roberts had 20 points and Alex Anderson made the game-winning free throws in Texas Southern’s 72-71 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Alcorn State took a one-point lead with eight seconds left on Shane Lancaster’s free throws. Roberts missed a jump shot to take the lead, but Anderson recovered the offensive rebound and was fouled by Lancaster, earning a trip to the line for the winning free throws.

Roberts shot 8 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (4-12, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Anderson scored 19 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 11 for 15 from the line. Troy Hupstead shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Braves (2-14, 1-3) were led by Davian Williams, who posted 15 points. Shane Lancaster added 14 points and two steals for Alcorn State. Tycen McDaniels finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Omari Hamilton also had 11 points.

The Tigers led 34-32 at the half, using an 11-0 run that stretched into the second half to take the lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

