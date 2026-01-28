Robert Morris wins 74-58 against IU Indianapolis

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr.’s 20 points helped Robert Morris defeat IU Indianapolis 74-58 on Wednesday. Prather…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr.’s 20 points helped Robert Morris defeat IU Indianapolis 74-58 on Wednesday.

Prather shot 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Colonials (14-9, 6-6 Horizon League). Darius Livingston scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ta’Zir Smith finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Micah Davis finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals for the Jaguars (6-17, 2-10).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

