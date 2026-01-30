Robert Morris visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Hadnot’s 22-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (14-9, 6-6 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-9, 7-4 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Robert Morris Colonials (14-9, 6-6 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-9, 7-4 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Robert Morris after Corey Hadnot II scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 74-65 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Mastodons are 9-2 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 15.0 assists per game led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 3.6.

The Colonials are 6-6 against conference opponents. Robert Morris is 4-4 in one-possession games.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Robert Morris averages 78.0 points per game, 1.3 more than the 76.7 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Colonials match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadnot is shooting 52.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Prather Jr. is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Colonials. DeSean Goode is averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

