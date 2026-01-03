Robert Morris visits Oakland after Garrett’s 27-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 3-1 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3…

Robert Morris Colonials (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 3-1 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Robert Morris after Isaac Garrett scored 27 points in Oakland’s 85-83 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-0 on their home court. Oakland has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonials are 3-2 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon League with 17.1 assists per game led by Albert Vargas averaging 4.3.

Oakland makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Robert Morris’ 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

The Golden Grizzlies and Colonials square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tuburu Niavalurua is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

DeSean Goode is averaging 14.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Colonials: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

